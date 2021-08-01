Dock One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.87 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. Dock has a total market capitalization of $45.87 million and approximately $6.87 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0664 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dock has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00056706 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00085764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.07 or 0.00803771 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

