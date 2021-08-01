Doctors Coin (DRS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.34 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002047 BTC on exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $195.11 million and $6.34 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00053882 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000731 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

