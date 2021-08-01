DODO Achieves Market Capitalization of $137.79 Million (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One DODO coin can now be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00003005 BTC on exchanges. DODO has a market cap of $137.79 million and approximately $62.53 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DODO has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00054554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00014610 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.71 or 0.00787772 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005341 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00039509 BTC.

About DODO

DODO (DODO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

