DogeCash (DOGEC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $272.00

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. DogeCash has a total market cap of $799,204.57 and approximately $272.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00018367 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001582 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 15,516,000 coins. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash . The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

DogeCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

