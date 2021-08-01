Dogecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $27.16 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $27.16 billion and approximately $1.64 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.19 or 0.00355006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000657 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,680,456,088 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.