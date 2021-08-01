DOGGY (DOGGY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.84 Million

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, DOGGY has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DOGGY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGGY has a market cap of $18.13 million and $4.84 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00045512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00101822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00135416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,498.53 or 0.99832387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.47 or 0.00835274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DOGGY Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,065,162,970 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGGY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

