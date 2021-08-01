Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 830.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 484,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Dolby Laboratories worth $53,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $2,927,142.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,849,313. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.26.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

