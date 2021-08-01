Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,804 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Dollar Tree worth $45,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $99.79 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.03.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

