Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Short Interest Down 21.0% in July

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 5,630,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after buying an additional 2,293,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,181,000 after buying an additional 118,949 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,236,000 after buying an additional 85,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $301,779,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.3% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,200,000 after buying an additional 52,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $99.79 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.03.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

