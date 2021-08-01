DomRaider (DRT) Price Up 30% This Week

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. DomRaider has a market cap of $462,653.02 and $15.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DomRaider coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DomRaider has traded 30% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00055518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $318.42 or 0.00798784 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00091361 BTC.

DomRaider Profile

DRT is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

DomRaider Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DomRaider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DomRaider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

