Dora Factory (DORA) Market Capitalization Tops $8.19 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, Dora Factory has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dora Factory has a market capitalization of $8.19 million and $6.64 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for approximately $5.25 or 0.00013050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

