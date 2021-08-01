Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Douglas Emmett worth $11,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEI opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

