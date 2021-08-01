Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.08% of Douglas Emmett worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $290,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

DEI stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.68. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

