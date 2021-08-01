DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

DOYU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. 86 Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $4.03 on Friday. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DouYu International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in DouYu International by 41.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 683,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 198,632 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the second quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,928,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 122.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 20,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 46.4% during the first quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 30,845 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

