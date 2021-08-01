DoYourTip Tops One Day Trading Volume of $24,032.00 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. DoYourTip has a total market capitalization of $713,538.85 and approximately $24,032.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DoYourTip has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DoYourTip coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DoYourTip alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.43 or 0.00423483 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001338 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.27 or 0.00838235 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000051 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DoYourTip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DoYourTip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.