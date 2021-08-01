DPRating 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $44,948.00 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, DPRating has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One DPRating coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DPRating has a total market cap of $819,184.28 and approximately $44,948.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00055546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.75 or 0.00786067 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005303 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00039713 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

DPRating (RATING) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

