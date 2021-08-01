DragonVein (DVC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $15.00

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and $15.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DragonVein has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,294.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $546.53 or 0.01323466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.02 or 0.00353608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00108950 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000193 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

