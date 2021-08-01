Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Update

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 96.3 days.

DRETF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.72.

OTCMKTS DRETF opened at $17.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.33. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $19.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.8091 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

