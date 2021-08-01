Drep [new] (DREP) Market Cap Hits $20.12 Million

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Drep [new] has a market cap of $20.12 million and $1.64 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00054857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.33 or 0.00795840 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00087404 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

