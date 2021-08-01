Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Dropbox by 47.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 35.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 537,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,333,000 after acquiring an additional 140,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Dropbox by 162.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 40,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $244,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $58,243.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,207 shares of company stock worth $5,060,849 over the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

