Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00046666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00102933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00136258 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,093.07 or 0.99917128 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $342.15 or 0.00831934 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using US dollars.

