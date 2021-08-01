Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Trading 19.2% Higher Over Last Week

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $404,825.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00045722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00102462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00135327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,861.74 or 0.99944143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.09 or 0.00840153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars.

