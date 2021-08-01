DuckDaoDime Hits Market Capitalization of $11.88 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for about $11.42 or 0.00027684 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 35.5% higher against the dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $11.88 million and approximately $429,181.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00046817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00103292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00136212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,303.49 or 1.00130955 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $342.30 or 0.00829831 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,477,395 coins and its circulating supply is 1,040,552 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

