Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Duke Realty worth $12,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

DRE opened at $50.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.79. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

