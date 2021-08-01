DXdao (DXD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $516,797.00

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for about $345.97 or 0.00838374 BTC on popular exchanges. DXdao has a market capitalization of $17.06 million and approximately $516,797.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DXdao has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.97 or 0.00399778 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

