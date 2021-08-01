Dynamic Price Reaches $0.49 on Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and $21.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001228 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,903.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.95 or 0.06410344 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $526.65 or 0.01319820 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.75 or 0.00352716 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00125884 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.28 or 0.00592136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.98 or 0.00355811 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.46 or 0.00289342 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

