e-Gulden Trading Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $94.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.10 or 0.00353975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007576 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000664 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,982,856 coins and its circulating supply is 17,160,582 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.