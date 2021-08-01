Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Short Interest Update

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 912,100 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the June 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $87,472,225.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,958,015 shares of company stock worth $87,922,127 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $41.70 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.