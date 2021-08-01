Earnbase Hits Market Cap of $609,500.02 (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Earnbase has a market cap of $609,500.02 and approximately $1,037.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Earnbase has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Earnbase coin can currently be bought for $5.02 or 0.00012473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00046391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00104121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00137291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,355.05 or 1.00315028 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.11 or 0.00840474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Earnbase

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. The official website for Earnbase is earnbase.org . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Earnbase is earnbasefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Earnbase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earnbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Earnbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

