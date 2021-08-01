East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 791,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $71.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.95. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,757.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,447 shares of company stock worth $339,262. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,313,000 after acquiring an additional 162,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

