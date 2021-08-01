Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will report sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.31 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $9.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $9.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.12.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $112.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

