Eaton Vance Management Acquires 5,127 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Welltower by 5.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 9.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $86.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

