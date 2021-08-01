Eaton Vance Management Acquires 777 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.39.

Cummins stock opened at $232.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.53. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.93 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

