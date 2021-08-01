Eaton Vance Management Buys 5,127 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Welltower by 34.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,852,000 after purchasing an additional 73,768 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Welltower by 28.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,143,000 after purchasing an additional 142,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Welltower by 39.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $86.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 62.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

