Eaton Vance Management Buys Shares of 11,598 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,598 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,638,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Zillow Group by 2,204.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZG. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $107.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 669.60, a P/E/G ratio of 80.30 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

