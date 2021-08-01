Eaton Vance Management Has $1.23 Million Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,457 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COOP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 308,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,235 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $38.23.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

