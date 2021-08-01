Eaton Vance Management Invests $1.52 Million in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,598 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZG. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,769,000 after buying an additional 388,568 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,216,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,004,000 after acquiring an additional 187,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 474.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 169,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,032,000 after acquiring an additional 139,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $107.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 669.60, a PEG ratio of 80.30 and a beta of 1.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $212.40.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.
