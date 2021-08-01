Eaton Vance Management Invests $1.52 Million in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,598 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZG. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,769,000 after buying an additional 388,568 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,216,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,004,000 after acquiring an additional 187,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 474.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 169,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,032,000 after acquiring an additional 139,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $107.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 669.60, a PEG ratio of 80.30 and a beta of 1.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

