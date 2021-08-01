Eaton Vance Management Sells 7,457 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,457 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP opened at $37.18 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

