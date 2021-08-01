Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the June 30th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NYSE ETB traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 33,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,162. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $16.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 23,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 52,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

