eBoost (EBST) Trading Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 20.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and $1,000.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.57 or 0.00355069 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007554 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000654 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000037 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

