ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Short Interest Update

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,500 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the June 30th total of 309,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECNCF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.38. 20,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,950. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.47.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.54.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

