EDC Blockchain (EDC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $312,600.00

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $988,102.78 and $312,600.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,370.95 or 0.99767455 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00031207 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00072040 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000735 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008910 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000113 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

