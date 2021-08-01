Edgeless (EDG) Market Capitalization Hits $499,214.33

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Edgeless has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $499,214.33 and $79.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00057093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.91 or 0.00803781 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005212 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00040247 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

