Edgeware (EDG) Price Hits $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Edgeware has a total market cap of $24.37 million and $629,189.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00054760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.72 or 0.00793731 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00087220 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

EDG is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,348,388,620 coins and its circulating supply is 5,738,152,891 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars.

