Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,330,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 10,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 415.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 1,176.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.70.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.