Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Editas Medicine worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at $2,847,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

