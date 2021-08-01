EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,408,700 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the June 30th total of 1,018,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 136.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EDRVF shares. Citigroup lowered EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale downgraded EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. began coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EDP Renováveis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $23.86 on Friday. EDP Renováveis has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.35.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

