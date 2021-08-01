Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13,516.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,020,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,230,000 after purchasing an additional 375,597 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE EW opened at $112.27 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $114.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 30.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.76.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $448,259.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,214.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,022,346.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.