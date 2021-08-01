Effect.AI (EFX) Price Reaches $0.0195

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a market cap of $4.92 million and $87,165.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00032772 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00214921 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00033309 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00013154 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Effect.AI

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

