Egretia Achieves Market Cap of $6.28 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Egretia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $6.28 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Egretia alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00057336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00014707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.43 or 0.00798294 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005201 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00040119 BTC.

Egretia Coin Profile

Egretia (EGT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.